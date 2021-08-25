DDG Drops Off His Latest Single "If I Go Broke"

Just a few days ago, DDG sent Twitter in a frenzy when he shared his two cents on being financially unstable. "If u broke, it’s 100% your fault. Making money is easier than ever these days. You just lazy asf & too comfortable," the YouTuber-turned-rapper stated. It seems like his latest single doubles down on this notion. The rapper dropped off a new single this morning titled, "If I Go Broke" where he details the hypotheticals on if he were to lose all of his wealth. The rapper details his hustle mentality to get to the bag by any means necessary.

DDG released his last project, Die 4 Respect alongside OG Parker earlier this year. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from the rapper and check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I go broke, who gon' help me?

Who gon' feed me? If I didn't have no money

Would she leave me?