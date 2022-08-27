DDG Drops "If I Want You" Visual Starring Girlfriend Halle Bailey

On the heels of Halle Bailey admitting that she's in love, the singer appears in her boyfriend's music video. For months, fans of both Halle and DDG have been soaking up all of their romantic social media moments. The couple quietly revealed their romance to the public after much speculation and they both have gushed over how smitten they are with the other.

On Friday (August 26), DDG returned with a new single, "If I Want You," along with the track's visual that stars Halle as, quite literally, his leading lady. Aside from the loved-up moments, a press release confirms that DDG has been hard at work on his forthcoming album, and it looks as if we'll be receiving a new project sometime this year.

It's stated that the album's title is It's Not Me, It's You and will be arriving "soon." Stream DDG's "If I Want You" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You hate me how I am, you miss the old me

Been in and out the city, makin' plays

So busy, losin' track of time, and mixin' up my days

I call you when I'm lonely, I come over, never stay

You sellin' me intention, but I'm cheap, I never pay