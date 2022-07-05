DDG opened up about his relationship with Halle Bailey during a new interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off the Record podcast. The rapper says that Bailey serves as his motivation to be better and work harder.

“I honestly get inspired by my girl. She honestly motivated me to be better and work harder and get to certain levels,” he said. “I look up to her in a sense ’cause it’s, like, I never been around nobody that really… ’cause I feel like I’m always the motivator, I’m the inspirer. I’m the muthafucka inspiring muthafuckas to do better.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

DDG added: “It’s like I’m in a different mode now where I’m getting inspired by somebody. I feel like it’s healthy in that way for me ’cause it’s like a weight off my shoulders. It’s like, ‘Ok, I need to work harder.’ It’s challenging in a good way. It just makes me want to go harder versus feeling overwhelmed or some shit.”

The couple first confirmed that they were dating back in March while celebrating Bailey's 22nd birthday. Rumors that they started dating began to gain traction back in January when they were spotted together at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. In the months since, they've reportedly been inseparable and have shared numerous posts together on social media.

DDG and Bailey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards, last month.

Check out DDG's full comments with Akademiks below.





[Via]