Every year, the XXL Freshman list gets Hip Hop fans talking. Those that are selected tend to celebrate the recognition while many artists who weren't included vocalize their ire. Fans like to chime in as well, adding their two cents about who should and shouldn't have made the cut, and DDG has taken the opportunity to boast about his successes.

DDG joins Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Murray, Iann Dior, Lakeyah, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Rubi Rose, Toosii, and Flo Milli as the 2021 XXL Freshman class. He sent out a tweet where he listed off just a few of his recent accomplishments.

"How tf i go platinum, beat a n*gga ass in front of millions of people, Quit youtube & get on XXL freshman list in the same week," tweeted the rapper. He closed out his brief message with a crying laughing emoji and a goat emoji. Of course, DDG drops a few references including his recent boxing match with Nate Wyatt and his announcement that he will no longer be making YouTube content.

It's reported that the rapper deleted his videos and is making his music career his main goal for the time being. Check out DDG's tweet and watch his explanation as to why he decided to hang up his YouTube hat below.