DDG & OG Parker Link For "Die 4 Respect" Ft. NBA YoungBoy, Lil Yachty, 42 Dugg & More

We have another joint project on our hands courtesy of DDG and OG Parker. The Quality Control Music producer partnered with the rapper on the 11-track record Die 4 Respect that is packed with features from some of today's most popular artists. You'll hear additional vocals from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, PnB Rock, Tyla Yaweh, 2KBABY, 42 Dugg, and Blueface. To help hype the project, DDG took over HNHH's Instagram on Thursday (March 18) and made sure to give a taste of what to expect.

"Y'all know I'm dropping my new tape Die 4 Respect tonight," he shared on our Instagram Story. "If you ain't listening to that, what you listening to?" He gave fans a sneak preview, but now that it's arrived, you can stream the project in its entirety. Check out DDG and OG Parker's Die 4 Respect and let us know which tracks you believe are standouts.

Tracklist

1. Hood Melody ft. NBA YoungBoy

2. Treat Me Right

3. Rule #1 ft. Lil Yachty

4. Impatient ft. Coi Leray

5. Get What You Want ft. PnB Rock

6. Way You Talk

7. Hakuna Matata ft. Tyla Yaweh

8. Let Em Go ft. 2kbaby

9. Money Long ft. 42 Dugg

10. I Need Security

11. Moonwalking in Calabasas (Remix) ft. Blueface