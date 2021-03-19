DDG & NBA YoungBoy Trust No One On 'Die 4 Respect' Album Opener "Hood Melody"

Although many Hip-Hop fans probably wouldn't have seen the team-up coming a year ago, DDG and OG Parker have become one of the most dynamic duos in rap as of late. Last month, the two artists announced that they would be unleashing a joint project and dropped off "Money Long" with 42 Dugg to give fans an idea of what their collaboration would sound like. Yesterday, the full album (titled Die 4 Respect) officially landed on streaming services, and it came stacked with features from Lil Yachty, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Coi Leray, PnB Rock, Tyla Yaweh, 2KBABY, 42 Dugg, and BlueFace.

Early reception of the Die 4 Respect has been positive, reflecting the impressive quality of DDG and OG Parker's collab album, and one song from the project, in particular, has left a strong impression: "Hood Melody," featuring NBA YoungBoy. The track serves as the opener for Die 4 Respect, and it situates DDG and NBA YoungBoy over a slow-burning and melancholic piano-driven beat. Both artists touch on the pain that they have experienced and express their general distrust in everyone, from random people passing by to women that they're romantically involved with.

If you haven't checked out DDG & OG Parker's collab album Die 4 Respect, don't sleep. Check out "Hood Melody" with NBA YoungBoy as well as the rest of the project here.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't leave the crib without bringing my stick

Got too much money, I'm rich then a bitch

They killed my brother, that shit got me sick

Soon as they free him, I'm gettin' him hit