DDG & Gunna Shoot For The Stars On "Elon Musk"

This makes for an interesting pairing, not because of their talents, but because of their personal lives. For his New Music Friday offering, DDG surfaces with his new single "Elon Musk," and it arrives with a feature from Gunna. The DS4EVER rapper has been making waves, not only due to his "Pushin P" jargon but because of his close relationship with Chlöe.

Meanwhile, DDG has also been making headlines as fans speculate that he has been dating Chlöe's sister, Halle Bailey. DDG's latest collaboration could just be a coincidence, but as some fans discuss these potential romances, others are weighing in on "Elon Musk." The mellow vibe is well-fitted for a late-night cruise or a smoke session—whichever floats your boat.

This is one of many songs named after the Tesla mogul so we'll let you decide where it fits on the list of "Elon Musk" singles.

Quotable Lyrics

We know you not a killer, you is not that n*gga

You just got a face tat

I'm smokin' on gorilla, and that chinchilla

Maybach seat lay flat (Yeah)