With 11 million followers and an extensive resumé under his belt, D.C. Young Fly shouldn't have a hard time getting work in Hollywood. He's starred in How High 2, Dead House, Grown-ish, American Soul, and of course, Wild 'N Out, but he shared that he gets rejections just like anyone else. Coming 2 America has finally arrived and fans have been enjoying the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall sequel over on Amazon Prime Video, and someone tweeted that D.C. Young Fly should have starred in the film. He retweeted the message and revealed he auditioned for the movie but didn't make the cut.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I auditioned for it 2x !!!" he wrote. "Came down to the final 3!!! Salute to who got the job tho [100 emoji]!! #PromiseMyTimeComing gotta stay hungry working and having patience." He took a screenshot of his exchange and shared it on Instagram with a motivational caption. "#MovieGameRules you gotta work for it!! Mafukkas aint gon hand u sh*t," said the comedian.

"And i dont want nothin handed unless its genuine and mafukkas believe in me," he added. "I wanna take the steps the OGs took the blood,sweat, and hard work to become a #GREAT !! Its gone be roles ima have that somebody mite can play better!! It come with the game!! Lets not hate CONGRATULATE!! Cause homie was around legendz and diid his thang [100 emoji] so this is a win for #US !!! Just know im workin and im not lettin up !!"

Check out his message in full below and let us know what you thought of Coming 2 America.