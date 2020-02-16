mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DC Young Fly Joins Toni Romiti On "Kiss It" Track

Milca P.
February 16, 2020 04:27
Toni Romiti

Kiss It
Toni Romiti Feat. DC Young Fly

The duo returns.


Toni Romiti and DC Young Fly first linked up for the former's "Never Thought" track, marking an interesting debut from DC  who is particularly known for his aptitude for comedy. Nevertheless, the Atlanta comedian has returned to reprise the vocals most of us never knew he had alongside Chicago songstress Romiti on "Kiss It."

The new cut is a sultry track cut just in time for Valentine's Day as the two trade off on their share of falsettos in an ode perfected with the significant other in mind.

Enjoy the new delivery down below and sound off with your thoughts on the track.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I love it when you kiss it
Don't want to switch different positions
Yeah, I love it when you kiss it
You kiss it like you miss it

