DC The Don Returns With Melodic New Single "PSA"

DC The Don is set to release a new project called My Own Worst Enemy, and as most artists do, DC is coming through with some fresh singles to help promote the new project. For those who may not know, DC The Don is an artist who has collaborated with numerous legends of the 2016-2017 SoundCloud rap scene, and he certainly wears his influences on his sleeve. This is especially true on his new single "PSA," which is a melodic banger.

Throughout the track, DC The Don lives up to the name of the song by offering a public service announcement about himself. DC The Don can be heard singing about his grind, his success, and the people he surrounds himself with in his life. The song clocks in at just 90 seconds, although that's enough time for DC to leave his stamp on the effort.

You can stream the brand new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a PSA, Mr. Put That Shit On Nike Fitted, ayy

Mr. I Get Too Damn Fried, can't remember shit, I'm lifted, ayy (Go)

Tryna live like a dog, I'ma gÐµt my get back, with my bitches, ayy

I invited too many hoÐµs straight to the midnight kickback, shit got wicked, ayy (What? Go, go)