mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DC The Don Returns With Melodic New Single "PSA"

Alexander Cole
February 13, 2022 08:42
155 Views
10
0
Image via DC The DonImage via DC The Don
Image via DC The Don

PSA
DC The Don

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

DC The Don sends a message on "PSA."


DC The Don is set to release a new project called My Own Worst Enemy, and as most artists do, DC is coming through with some fresh singles to help promote the new project. For those who may not know, DC The Don is an artist who has collaborated with numerous legends of the 2016-2017 SoundCloud rap scene, and he certainly wears his influences on his sleeve. This is especially true on his new single "PSA," which is a melodic banger.

Throughout the track, DC The Don lives up to the name of the song by offering a public service announcement about himself. DC The Don can be heard singing about his grind, his success, and the people he surrounds himself with in his life. The song clocks in at just 90 seconds, although that's enough time for DC to leave his stamp on the effort.

You can stream the brand new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a PSA, Mr. Put That Shit On Nike Fitted, ayy
Mr. I Get Too Damn Fried, can't remember shit, I'm lifted, ayy (Go)
Tryna live like a dog, I'ma gÐµt my get back, with my bitches, ayy
I invited too many hoÐµs straight to the midnight kickback, shit got wicked, ayy (What? Go, go)

DC The Don DC the Don psa new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DC The Don Returns With Melodic New Single "PSA"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject