DC The Don Offers Up A Flexers Anthem On "Notice Me"

DC The Don has been releasing music since 2017 and his style certainly reflects that time period. His melodic and braggadocios tracks will have you feeling nostalgic for those days when things were a lot less complicated. Over the years, his output has remained consistent and fans are always excited to hear what he's been working on. Just yesterday, DC The Don blessed his fans with a new song called "Notice Me," and it's already proving to be a hit amongst his supporters.

With this track, we get some upbeat trap production that allows DC The Don to shine all the way throughout. The artist flexes all over the track as he celebrates his success all while speaking on his relationships with women. The track is an undeniable banger and the melodies help elevate it to fan-favorite status.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't it crazy how I wake up and turn into a new one? (Yeah)

She said "You a jerk", but, now you met the cool onÐµs

It's been way too many mood swings, it's time to move on

Like shÐµ be hawkin' n****s down, it's hard for me to move on