mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DC The Don Evokes Playboi Carti Vibes In Single "REROUT3"

Nancy Jiang
October 09, 2021 14:28
119 Views
00
0
DC the DonDC the Don
DC the Don

REROUT3
DC The Don
Produced by Jetsonmade

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rising star drops his latest single.


22 year old Daijon Davis is on the come up. Known professionally as DC the Don, the Milwaukee rapper began on Soundcloud in 2017, gaining fans and views with popular songs "Freddy Krueger," "Window Love," and "Kswiss Days."

The rapper released his debut project Come As You Are with Rostrum Records in 2020, showcasing his versatility with plenty of emo-rap bangers and chill freestyles.

The up-and-coming star has been on a roll since, pushing out track after track in the last year, including standouts "Ghost Rider" and "Notice Me." His latest, "REROUT3," produced by JetsonMade, is reminiscent of Playboi Carti's early work, from its experimental sound, along with its stunning, and equally trippy music video. 

Check out the music video for "REROUT3" below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Why the f*ck he keep runnin' his mouth? (Yeah)
I'm with the scouts and my young n*ggas hungry, they tryna see what you about, yeah
Feel like Tony Montana, I pull up with hammers, they gotta skrt off and reroute, yeah
I'ma make sure they see me now, yeah
'Cause I know they tryna take me out, yeah, go

DC The Don
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  119
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DC The Don Jetsonmade Playboi Carti
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DC The Don Evokes Playboi Carti Vibes In Single "REROUT3"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject