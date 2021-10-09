DC The Don Evokes Playboi Carti Vibes In Single "REROUT3"

22 year old Daijon Davis is on the come up. Known professionally as DC the Don, the Milwaukee rapper began on Soundcloud in 2017, gaining fans and views with popular songs "Freddy Krueger," "Window Love," and "Kswiss Days."

The rapper released his debut project Come As You Are with Rostrum Records in 2020, showcasing his versatility with plenty of emo-rap bangers and chill freestyles.

The up-and-coming star has been on a roll since, pushing out track after track in the last year, including standouts "Ghost Rider" and "Notice Me." His latest, "REROUT3," produced by JetsonMade, is reminiscent of Playboi Carti's early work, from its experimental sound, along with its stunning, and equally trippy music video.

Check out the music video for "REROUT3" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why the f*ck he keep runnin' his mouth? (Yeah)

I'm with the scouts and my young n*ggas hungry, they tryna see what you about, yeah

Feel like Tony Montana, I pull up with hammers, they gotta skrt off and reroute, yeah

I'ma make sure they see me now, yeah

'Cause I know they tryna take me out, yeah, go