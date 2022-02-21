DC The Don Battles Himself On New Album "My Own Worst Enemy"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based artist DC The Don has an interesting background. The 6'7" rapper moved to Los Angeles when he was 16-years-old to train under LaVar Ball, working to get drafted into the NBA alongside his teammate LaMelo Ball. Somewhere along the way, music ended up being his preferred path, focusing fully on developing his sound and growing as an artist. Now he's truly thriving and his progression can be heard on his new album, My Own Worst Enemy.

Introducing his alter-ego to the world on the twenty-two-song project, DC The Don dramatizes his inner turmoil between RAG3 KIDD (the black-haired, more wholesome side of him) and DONNY (the red-haired demonic rapper who spazzes on JetsonMade, Starboy, and Supah Mario beats).

Who will win? RAG3 KIDD or DONNY? Listen to My Own Worst Enemy below and let us know what you think of DC The Don in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Live From The Gutta!

2. Diamonds & Rubies

3. ENEMIES

4. RIRIS & KYLIES

5. Telfar...

6. MAKAVELI

7. Donny's Revenge

8. PSA

9. REROUT3

10. i want you <3

11. Arrest Me

12. iCarly :/

13. HOMICID3

14. Heartbreak Summer 3

15. Scott Pilgrim </3

16. DONATELLO

17. ILY

18. IMY :(

19. Dr. Strange...

20. 7 Knights

21. FUTURAMA 2099

22. MANIAC