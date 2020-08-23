Continuing the massive series of announcements from DC's FanDome event, game developer Rocksteady announced their newest upcoming title will be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

"Suicide Squad is a unique new franchise for gaming and we've been able to put our own spin on it and create something special," explains Rocksteady's Sefton Hill. "When you're creating a game you're creating a universe and you want to build it with real heart and soul inside it."

Rocksteady is best known for its Batman: Arkham series. They say the Suicide Squad games will exist within the Arkham universe, but will be a "totally new experience."

Gamers will be able to play single-player or with up to three other friends for a four-player co-op experience. When playing solo, bots will take control of the other three main characters in the game. Users will also be able to switch characters at any point during the story.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is expected to release in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

