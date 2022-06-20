Washington D.C. rapper No Savage is wanted by police for a recent shooting at Tysons Corner Mall in Fairfax, Virginia. The rapper, whose real name is Noah Settles, is being charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building.

The shooting occurred at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 18. The Fairfax Police Department says he was engaged in a dispute with another group before brandishing a firearm and firing off multiple shots. He then fled the scene in a black Cadillac with the D.C. license plate, GK0174.





Police say that no serious injuries were sustained; however, minor injuries were reported from shoppers who fled the area in a panic after hearing the gun shots.

“We will find, capture, and hold accountable the persons involved in this melee,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a news conference. “This reckless discharging of a firearm. We are going to find them. I promise you that. They will be held accountable, and that’s going to happen in short order.”

No Savage's Spotify account boasts over 148,400 monthly listeners, while his Instagram page has 30,000 followers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 703-385-7924.





