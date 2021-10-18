D.C. rapper Fat Trel has been released from prison, earlier this week, after being arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2018.

Trel was seen exiting the prison facility in a clip that circulated on social media. “You know what the fuck it is,” he can be heard saying in the video. “The king of Northeast is back n***a, and you know what the fuck is up with me n***a.”



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Trel was taken in after being pulled over for traffic violations and not having any form of identification or a driver’s license on him. He allegedly also smelled of alcohol and marijuana. After searching the car, officers discovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

Trel later pleaded guilty for the illegal possession of the found weapon and faced a maximum of 10 years in prison. He ended up being sentenced to two years and six months.

The DTLA Records rapper has worked together with several of the industry's biggest names, including Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., Chief Keef, Wale, Gucci Mane, E-40, YG, and more.

Despite being locked up, Trel continued releasing music, dropping his project, Big Homie, in 2020.

Check out the clip of Trel leaving prison below.

