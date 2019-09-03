Batman is a legend, fictitious though he may be. Seen by many as the quintessential superhero in comic book lore, Batman has enjoyed many depictions over the various decades of his existence. Yet come 2020, it would appear that the character will cover new ground altogether. At least, such has been reported by Complex, who cites no shortage of "prominent sources." Apparently, the plan is to usher in a new Batman next year, and for the first time in the character's history, the person donning the cape and cowl will be a black man.

Getty Images

According to Bleeding Cool's Rich Johnston, the next Batman will be a different character rather than a revised Bruce Wayne, though it's unclear whether they'll be using someone already established within Gotham's ranks. As of now, Johnston confirms that it will not be Duke Thomas, though he does hint that both Black Lightning and Batwing could be viable contenders. That is, should they opt against creating somebody new, which remains a strong possibility.

With this development set to launch in 2020, it gives plenty of time for the outrage to both rise and settle, as such changes are always likely to provoke a heated (disguised as passionate) response. It should be interesting to see a new take on the iconic hero, and we'll be keeping an eye out for more developments as they surface.

