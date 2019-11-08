DBD Drops "Disruptive Behavior Disorder" Ft. Nyemiah Supreme & OSBS

Sprayground has been making waves in the fashion industry with their unique designs and contemporary styles, and now the company's founder and creator is jumping into the music. David Ben David has linked up with Nyemiah Supreme and OSBS to deliver his new single "Disruptive Behavior Disorder," a song produced by David Sisko and mastered by Mike Tucci. With the single release comes an accompanying visual where DBD and friends take over a school to throw a raging, havoc-filled party.

"I like to tell the best possible and most exciting story and in order to do that I connected with my friends Nyemiah, BigU and OSBS because they connected to the story I was telling and brought a level of excitement to the song," DBD said. "I needed the perfect counterpart to be my opposite in the song and Nyemiah just killed it!"

DBD also shared that his eye for fashion influenced the visual, as well. "My style of creating is done in layers," he said. "Just like my Sprayground bags have full of color and excitement I wanted to bring that level to the styling and flow of the video. For example my pants were made of 2 hoody’s stitched together to make pants, my necklace is an entire full size world globe, sneakers customized and best of all I’m wearing a backpack that is made up of 5 backpacks! I am singing about an anti-homework idea...so the visuals needed to reflect the animosity we feel towards homework!" Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gonna go to school late

Teacher gonna fail me

Homework in the ashtray

Late on my essay