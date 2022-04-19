Daz Dillinger says that Snoop Dogg was incorrect when he claimed that Nas was originally supposed to be featured on Tupac's track, "Got My Mind Made Up." Dillinger explained the backstory to what actually happened with Nas and Tupac's collaboration in a video shared to YouTube, this week.

“There’s a lotta n***as out there giving wrong information,” Daz said in the video. “I was looking at the Drink Champs the other day, Snoop was explaining about that Nas verse. Whole situation wrong, he was never ever on ‘Got My Mind Made Up.’ The original person that was on ‘Mind Made Up’ was me, Kurupt, Method Man, Redman, Inspectah Deck, and the Lady of Rage.”

When the track was finally released, Lady of Rage was removed from the song and Inspectah Deck had his verse significantly edited down. As for the collaboration that Snoop was referring to, Dillinger says it was on the track, "Don’t Stop Keeping Going."

Dillinger continued: “The song he was talking about, which was ‘Don’t Stop Keeping Going,’ I’ma play it for y’all. Nas was on this first, I took it to Death Row and 2Pac heard it without me being there and put himself on there. And I said, ‘Fuck that, let me put this out.’”

Snoop had claimed that Nas was originally featured on the song, which was released on Pac's legendary 1996 album, All Eyez on Me, during the latest episode of Drink Champs. He didn't provide an explanation as to why he was removed, but many fans assumed it had to do with a beef between the two rappers at the time.

Check out Snoop's interview on Drink Champs below.

