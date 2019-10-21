The animosity between the East and West coasts is one of hip-hop's most notorious narratives. Kicking off in the early-to-mid nineties, many artists found themselves in the thick of it. At the centers were New York's Bad Boy Records and Los Angeles' Death Row, helmed by infamous mogul Suge Knight. Some of this tension can be examined through the 1995 Source Awards, in which Suge's disrespect toward Diddy's Bad Boy Records reached critical mass. Even artists like Nas found themselves feeling the residual effects, having a tense encounter with Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite said tension, many artistic alliances formed between coasts, albeit in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Case in point, Death Row's own Daz Dillinger recently took to IG to share a crossover event for the ages. Though it's unclear as to when this was taken, it's certainly legendary to see The Dogg Pound linking up with The Notorious One. In fact, Daz once told VladTV that he and Biggie used to smoke weed together, even teasing a couple of collabs in the stash.

True, those songs may or may not ever see the light of day. But we're never unhappy to see a new Throwback pic, especially one that unties two warring factions in such a harmonious way. Gotta love it when Bad Boy and Death Row unify.