Daz Dillinger & Kurupt Snapped On "Who Ride Wit Us"

Seeing how Daz Dillinger's recent theories surrounding Eminem and Snoop Dogg's budding animosity, not to mention the interest his name appears to be garnering as a result, it feels appropriate to shine a spotlight on one of his craziest verses. It's no secret that Dillinger is one of the game's most slept-on producers, having laced countless beats for 2Pac, the DPGC, Snoop Dogg, and more. In fact, it feels as if the Dogg Pound Gangstas have been gaining renewed appreciation in recent years, and rightfully so given everything Daz and Kurupt have contributed to west coast hip-hop.

As it stands, "Who Ride Wit Us" off Kurupt's Tha Streets Iz A Mutha album remains a fan-favorite, still going hard to this day. While both parties hold it down admirably, Daz goes a long way in setting the tone with his opening verse, showcasing a dexterous flow that encapsulates the California bounce. "Daz and Kurupt, Kurupt and Daz on that ass, we clash blast suckers just like a head-on crash," he spits, in a tongue-twisting scheme. "This ain't back in the day, you get taught and sprayed / AK front to the back cause we hard to fade."

Should you be hankering for another west-coast classic -- after all, we already served up The Game's "Church For Thugs" as the first Throwback Thursday offering of the day -- look no further than "Ride Wit Us."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Daz and Kurupt, Kurupt and Daz on that ass

We clash blast suckers just like a head-on crash

This ain't back in the day, you get taught and sprayed

AK front to the back cause we hard to fade