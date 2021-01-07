mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Daz Dillinger & Kurupt Snapped On "Who Ride Wit Us"

Mitch Findlay
January 07, 2021 16:16
65 Views
10
1
2012 Essential Media Group2012 Essential Media Group
2012 Essential Media Group

Who Ride Wit Us
Kurupt Feat. Daz Dillinger

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Daz Dillinger and Kurupt Young Gotti held it down for the DPGC on the 1998 west coast classic banger "Who Ride Wit Us."


Seeing how Daz Dillinger's recent theories surrounding Eminem and Snoop Dogg's budding animosity, not to mention the interest his name appears to be garnering as a result, it feels appropriate to shine a spotlight on one of his craziest verses. It's no secret that Dillinger is one of the game's most slept-on producers, having laced countless beats for 2Pac, the DPGC, Snoop Dogg, and more. In fact, it feels as if the Dogg Pound Gangstas have been gaining renewed appreciation in recent years, and rightfully so given everything Daz and Kurupt have contributed to west coast hip-hop.

As it stands, "Who Ride Wit Us" off Kurupt's Tha Streets Iz A Mutha album remains a fan-favorite, still going hard to this day. While both parties hold it down admirably, Daz goes a long way in setting the tone with his opening verse, showcasing a dexterous flow that encapsulates the California bounce. "Daz and Kurupt, Kurupt and Daz on that ass, we clash blast suckers just like a head-on crash," he spits, in a tongue-twisting scheme. "This ain't back in the day, you get taught and sprayed / AK front to the back cause we hard to fade." 

Should you be hankering for another west-coast classic -- after all, we already served up The Game's "Church For Thugs" as the first Throwback Thursday offering of the day -- look no further than "Ride Wit Us." 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Daz and Kurupt, Kurupt and Daz on that ass
We clash blast suckers just like a head-on crash
This ain't back in the day, you get taught and sprayed
AK front to the back cause we hard to fade

Kurupt
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  65
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kurupt Daz Dillinger Tha Streets Iz A Mutha throwback
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Daz Dillinger & Kurupt Snapped On "Who Ride Wit Us"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject