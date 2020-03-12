The Days Of Summer 2020 cruise has officially been canceled in wake of the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The cruise ship festival was expected to launch in Miami on July 1st. As health officials continue to share updates surrounding Coronavirus, the festival announced that they will be putting the safety of guests, staff, and artists.

After careful consideration of the health risks posed by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Days Of Summer announces that its third annual hip-hop cruise and music festival, scheduled to embark from Miami on July 1st, 2020, will no longer occur. The Days of Summer Cruise Fest prioritizes the safety of its passengers and with the rapidly-developing situation surrounding the virus, the fest has determined that appropriate course of action is to preventatively cancel the event.

More and more concerts and festivals have been forced to announce there cancelation. Coachella revealed that the COVID-19 has made them push the festival back to October 2020. SXSW, on the other hand, has canceled its annual festival and conference altogether and won't be giving out refunds for tickets. Additionally, the Ultra Music Festival in Miami has also announced that they'd be canceling the festivals with no refunds being offered to ticket buyers.

The Coronavirus pandemic has not only prevented festivals from moving forward but tours as well. YBN Cordae announced earlier today that has postponed the remainder for the European tour dates in wake of the scare. "Europe ! Man this kills me. Unfortunately due to the travel ban, I have to go back home to the States, and PostPone the European Tour. Later dates will be provided. can't wait to give y'all this live experience," he wrote on Twitter.

We'll keep you updated on any more Coronavirus-related news. Stay safe and clean out there.