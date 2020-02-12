As of right now, Kim Kardashian-West's main concerns are the well-being of her family and running successful business ventures. At one point in time, Kim Kardashian's reputation was reduced down to her leaked sex tape and being the main star of E!'s reality television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. These days, the socialite has found purpose, attending classes to become a lawyer and using her platform to affect prison reform. While in the past, the SKIMS CEO has stated that she doesn't want to enter the political realm, Shark Tank's very own Daymond John believes that Kim Kardashian-West will be the President of the United States one day.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The FUBU founder ran into TMZ recently and the publication raised the topic of Mrs. West running for office and her chances of winning an election. Daymond John listed some quality reasons as to why Kim Kardashian could possibly become the President including her recent affiliation with justice reform, the female empowerment her family displays, her family leading a healthy lifestyle, and more. During the short interaction John stated:

"Listen, I think Kim could be President. She went ahead and she freed Alice (Marie Johnson) out of jail, she worked with the President, she's going to get a further education... At the palm of her hand, she can touch 200 million people and maybe in eight years, she'll have 500 million, 600 million (followers). She has LGBT in her family, has mixed relationships in her family, has a family full of women. She doesn't drink, she doesn't smoke, she doesn't do anything else and people feel like they know her."

Kim Kardashian-West has already partnered with current Head of State, Donald Trump, which boosts her political portfolio and has an insane social media following that could be influential to her being a strong Presidential candidate in the future. With the presence of 45 in the Oval Office today, how far-fetched is it for Kim Kardashian to be the leader of the free world one day? Daymond John thinks it's an attainable goal for the reality TV starlet turned entrepreneur.

Check out Daymon John's latest run-in with TMZ in the video provided below.