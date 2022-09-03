mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Daylyt Links Up With TDE's Ab-Soul For "POPULOUR" Single & Music Video: Watch

Hayley Hynes
September 03, 2022 10:35
Daylyt/YouTube

POPULOUR
Daylyt Feat. Ab-Soul

The Watts-born lyricist had been teasing the collab track on Instagram Live before actually dropping it.


The new music arrived aplenty this weekend, with new projects from Kenny Beats, Logic, Ari Lennox, Pi'erre Bourne, and Snoop Dogg arriving on streaming services for your listening pleasure.

We've also received a strong selection of new singles, ranging from an A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti collab to a new drop-off from Kodak Black. The latest upload on our roster comes from Watts-born artist Daylyt, who teamed up with TDE's Ab-Soul to create "POPULOUR," which arrived earlier this week alongside an accompanying music video. 

In the YouTube description, the artists explained their inspiration for creating the "modern short film," telling readers it was "based of the stereotypical way rappers appear to be doing major things but cap beyond measure."

The Davone .Campbell-directed project "[takes] place in a multidimensional timeline storyline in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] that Daylyt has created," and is part of an eight-part series "that will soon become the start of a nine-chapter film."

Stream "POPULOUR" exclusively on YouTube above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I monetize all of my dollars signs I got in line
And hit 'em with a lot of lines
And y’all did a lot of lying
The truth if u act like a dufus on the dotted line
Who knows how dope you could of been, you should of been

