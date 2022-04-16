Day Sulan Takes It Back To The Strip Club In Visual For "Gravity" Single

Everyone is outside, Spring is upon us, Summer is around the corner, and Day Sulan is dropping off a twerk anthem for the masses. The former exotic dancer takes things back to the strip club in the visual to her new single "Gravity," a track that arrived as fans were wondering when the Los Angeles star would be releasing new music.

Known as the First Lady of 4Hunnid, Sulan has made appearances on the label's Gang Affiliated EP as well as YG's most recent solo release, My Life 4Hunnid. Although she's been showcasing her talents on a handful of collaborations, many of which have landed with 4Hunnid's leader YG, Sulan emerges on "Gravity" solo to show the world that she can hold down a record on her own.

The NSFW music video certainly has a few hearts racing, so stream "Gravity" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Big racks, real chill, laid back

Black matte on my nails like a Maybach

Heard they mad, ‘cause I stay up in a big bag

And the money in the wall where I lay at