Day Sulan Heats Things Up In Visual To "Pro"

Up and coming Los Angeles stunner Day Sulan is back with another single to light up New Music Friday. Dulan is hailed as the First Lady of YG's 4Hunnid Records, and today (July 29), she delivered "Pro," a track that arrived with a music video that has her fans hot under the collar. This one follows her "Gravity" single that earned Sulan 1 million streams on Spotify alone, making her another woman to watch in the game.

On "Pro," listeners will find Day Sulan paying homage to her former occupation as an exotic dancer. She sings her way through the sultry track that expertly samples T-Pain's "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)," the autotune giant's 2005 classic that remains a fan favorite. In her music video, Sulan displays her moves on the pole while wearing a barely-there leather 'fit that will surely have heads turning.

Meanwhile, the South Central artist has been making waves and her growing fanbase awaits her next project. Stream "Pro" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't be friends, can't be friends, no no no

I need ends, dividends

Ain't got no money can't even get in

I be doing all my trappin' on the low

N*gga don't hold on to that money let it go