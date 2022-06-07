Day N Vegas is gearing up for its third year of festivities, unveiling the lineup for its 2022 festival earlier today (June 7). While 2021 saw Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator headline, this time around, we've got Travis Scott returning on Sunday evening to claim the spot he previously pulled out of, as well as SZA on Friday, and J. Cole on Saturday.

Other stars who will be taking to the stage before the Ctrl artist include Zacari, Maxo Kream, REASON, Saucy Santana, Mahalia, Conway The Machine, Doechii, Smino, Aminé, the City Girls, Jorja Smith, Trippie Redd, Summer Walker, and finally, Playboi Carti.

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

The next day of music will be equally as impressive, with performances from AUGUST 08, Lute, Benny The Butcher, BIA, Kiana Ledé, Saba, Syd, Masego, J.I.D, Vince Staples, and 21 Savage, among others.

Scott's return to the American festival circuit will be preceded by acts like Erica Banks, Mike Dimes, Ravyn Lenae, Chlöe, EARTHGANG, Tems, Freddie Gibbs, Blxst, Pusha T, Jhené Aiko, Baby Keem, and more.





Day N Vegas 2022 will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from Friday, September 2nd to Sunday, September 4th. Presale begins on Friday, June 10th at 10 AM PT, and according to the event's IG page, "this is the first chance to get passes at the lowest price."

While Travis Scott fans are certainly eager to see him take over Vegas again after he performed at the Billboard Music Awards just a few weeks ago, that's not the only win he has to celebrate as of late; the 31-year-old has also returned to his regular routine of collaborating on sneakers with Nike – check their latest shoe out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

