Las Vegas is one of the most exciting cities in the entire world. Even if you're only there for a couple of days, we guarantee you'll find something to keep you occupied. Spending time on the strip, you'll find parties, casinos, wedding chapels, amusement rides, and much more. If you're more down to have a quiet night, there are more than enough spots for that too. This November, a new festival will be kicking off in Sin City and hip-hop fans couldn't be any more excited. Rolling Loud kicked off a pretty amazing trend, running for over half a decade and continuing to expand to new locations but Day N Vegas managed to secure a wild line-up in its first instalment. We're offering you (and a friend!) the chance to witness history, partying in the crowd for the entire three-day festival this year for absolutely no cost at all. Here's how you can win.

If you've been fiending to see a flurry of your favorite artists in the same place -- we're talking about 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, EarthGang, Tyler, The Creator, and so many more -- then you'll want to pay attention. We're giving away a pair of tickets to the Day N Vegas festival and, to be completely honest, you don't even need to put in too much work. Here the deal:

1) Comment on our Instagram post here and tell us the artist you most want to see at the festival. Tag the friend you'll be bringing along, as well. 2) Make sure you're following us @hnhh_official on Instagram.

That's it! The contest ends on September 23 at noon EST so be sure to complete your entry before then. This contest does not include travel costs or accommodation. Good luck!