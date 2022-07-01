Sad news for anyone looking forward to Travis Scott's return to the festival circuit this September – Day N Vegas 2022 has been officially cancelled.

The announcement came on Friday, July 1st, nearly a month after the lineup was initially unveiled, letting would-be patrons know that the highly anticipated show won't be going on. "We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022," the official statement began.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via http://support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit http://daynvegas2022.com for more info."

While Scott's name drew undeniable attention, the lineup as a whole boasted plenty of noteworthy performers, such as SZA and J. Cole (the two other headliners) as well as 21 Savage, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Aminé, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and more.

This year's show was scheduled for September 2 - 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Ground, whereas in past years, they've opted to host in mid-November.

The news has garnered plenty of upset reactions from fans, who were looking forward to watching La Flame's triumphant return to the stage, among all the other sights and sounds to behold.

On the bright side, Scott has his previously paused collaboration with Dior scheduled to release in the coming days – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

