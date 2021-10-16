Dax Delivers Fresh Debut Album, “Pain Paints Paintings”

Days after wrapping up his short but sweet 10-city tour, Dax is back with his debut album, Pain Paints Paintings. The album includes features from Nasty C, Tom MacDonald, Snow Tha Product, Lecrae, Yelawolf, and Clever.

The emotional project boasts tracks with titles like “The Devil’s Calling,” “Battles with Faith,” “Does God Cry?” and “Bad Things Happen to Good People.

“Tbh this is the most thought I’ve ever put into anything in my entire life,” the rapper revealed via Instagram. “I’ve released a lot of music but this is my 1st official full length album and I laid it all out on the line.”

Dax shared that he put “every single fibre of [his] body, mind, and soul” into the creation of Pain Paints Paintings. “Anger and Pain have always been a double edged sword in my life. They drive and destroy.”

For the artist, music has become an outlet that’s allowed him to “express and cope,” but he spent many of his younger days facing confusion and bottling up his emotions.

“My goal is that my pain can be somebodies healing. Music is a part of all of our lives whether we know it or not and I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into this 1st Album will provide a soundtrack you can carry with you for the rest of your life.”

Stream Pain Paints Paintings below and share your initial thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Suffocating

2. The Devil’s Calling

3. 40 Days 40 Nights (feat. Nasty C)

4. Searching For a Reason

5. Battles with Faith

6. Eternity

7. Does God Cry?

8. Propaganda (feat. Tom MacDonald)

9. Pain Paints Paintings

10. Stadiums

11. A Lot At Stake (feat. Snow Tha Product)

12. Bad Things Happen to Good People (feat. Lecrae)

13. PTSD

14. Fame (feat. Yelawolf)

15. Wounded (feat. Clever)

16. My Eyes Bleed