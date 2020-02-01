Dawn Richard Shares Wholesome R&B Vibes On Her New Track "Buttah"

Last year, Dawn Richard reunited with some members of her Danity Kane family for a limited residency in New York. The former Making The Band 3 contestant also kicked off the year with the release of her fifth studio album, New Breed (2019), to which she wrote in its entirety with the help of contributors only two out of the ten songs on the entire LP. Now, the "Billie Jean" singer is back with new music to begin 2020 in the form of "Buttah."

The track produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Lab OX and TrakkSounds features a melodic guitar riff reminiscent of R&B instrumentation of the golden age of the genre. Gentle horn sections, light synth pads, and jazz piano chords dance in between Dawn Richards' uniquely distinct vocal cadence. Richards' performance of the track was virtually flawless and while her vocals were slightly assisted by autotune, her oral display eclipsed the post-production add-on that has become so widely popular in recent years.

"Buttah" radiates an innocence that isn't present in today's R&B, giving it a joyous quality a lot of mainstream R&B has been missing within the genre. Check out Dawn Richard's latest musical offering "Buttah" in the link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

The way he love me sometimes I forget to breathe'n

It's a dangerous kinda love 'cause I get to fiending

And it's possible he love me so good I ain't leaving

Smoother than the chocolate on the skin I'm feeling