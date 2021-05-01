mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dawn Richard Shares New Album "Second Line"

Aron A.
May 01, 2021 16:53
Second Line
Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard shares her latest project, "Second Line."


It's relatively difficult for any member of a pop group to embark on their solo careers and have it be nearly as successful as their group efforts. Though she became known to the public for her work in Danity Kane, Dawn Richard's solo efforts have been equally as fulfilling. On Friday, the singer returned with her latest body of work, Second Line. The album serves as the follow-up to New Breed which arrived in 2019. Second Line is a sixteen-song effort that finds Richard exploring her New Orleans heritage with elements of funk, electronic, rock, and bounce innovatively infused into her R&B sound.

Check out the latest from Dawn Richard below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of Second Line.

