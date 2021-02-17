Dawn Richard Readies "Second Line" Album With "Bussifame" Single

Danity Kane star Dawn Richard is preparing for the release of a new album and to launch its roll-out, she has shared her latest single, "Bussifame." The singer was catapulted into stardom back in the early 2000s when she, along with several others, auditioned for Diddy's Making The Bandon MTV. She won a spot in Danity Kane along with four others, and since that time, she's worked not only with the group but as a pop-electro-R&B solo artist.

On April 30, Dawn will release her album Second Line: An Electro Revival, and she explained the meaning behind her new track and its accompanying video that highlights The Big Easy. “The definition of a second line in New Orleans is a celebration of someone’s homecoming," said the singer. "In death and in life, we celebrate the impact of a person’s legacy through dance and music. I’m celebrating the death of old views in the industry. The death of boxes and limits. I’m celebrating the homecoming of the Future. The homecoming to the new wave of artists. The emergence of all the King Creoles to come. This is our revival.”

Stream "Bussifame" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Louie on my vest, matching the seats

Gotta mean head but that matches heat

Hopscotching on you hoes, trick the watch the feet

They tell me slow down, b*tch never me

[via]