Dawn Richard Drops Visual For Double Single "Slim Thicc (feat. Trakgirl) / Ay Papi (feat. Brooke Candy)"

Erika Marie
November 06, 2019 05:14
Slim Thicc (feat. Trakgirl) / Ay Papi (feat. Brooke Candy)
Dawn Richard Feat. Brooke Candy & Trakgirl

The singer drops off two singles in one.


Danity Kane may still be out here making moves as a trio, but Dawn Richard continues to press forward as a solo act. Since her days on Making the Band and touring the world with her five-piece Diddy-crafted group, Dawn has expanded her resumé. She's not only been working in the music industry as a singer, songwriter, and producer, but she also works in fashion, animation, film, and television.

The singer returns to the music front with a double single drop that she released this week that blends two tracks: "Slim Thicc (feat. Trakgirl)/Ay Papi (feat. Brooke Candy)." Dawn shared a sometimes NSFW accompanying visual for the release that shows off both her dance moves and her fit frame. "Slim Thicc" has more of an island vibe while "Ay Papi" taps into more of a Latin hip hop-pop feel. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

It was good from the start
Go me speaking Spanish real quick
I swear it got me hot
So lit
I can't even explain it

