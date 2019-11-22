mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Davido's "A Good Time" Includes Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna & More

Alex Zidel
November 22, 2019 14:54
A Good Time
Davido

Davido returns to have "A Good Time" on his new album.


Much like Young Thug did with So Much Fun, Davido went into the creation of his new album with one simple thing on his mind: just have a good time. The world-renowned Nigerian talent is finally back, returning after keeping his fans waiting for a long while. Our patience has definitely been rewarded though because, damn, this is smooth.

Enlisting help from some of North America's hottest stars in Summer Walker, Gunna, Chris Brown, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more, Davido also calls on Peruzzi, Popcaan, Zlatan, Yonda, and many others. Spanning seventeen tracks, the hourlong display is perfect for the weekend. Even though it's pretty cold on the East Coast right now, we just know that our friends on the West will be rolling down the freeway with the top down, enjoying some afro-beats from a straight-up star in Davido.

Have a listen to the new project and let us know if Davido delivered. What's your favorite tune on this?

Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. 1 Milli
3. Check Am
4. Disturbance (feat. Peruzzi)
5. If
6. D & G (feat. Summer Walker)
7. Get To You
8. Risky (feat. Popcaan)
9. Sweet in the Middle (feat. WurlD, Naira Marley & Zlatan)
10. Fall
11. Green Light Riddim
12. Big Picture (feat. Gunna, Dremo & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
13. One Thing
14. Assurance
15. Blow My Mind (feat. Chris Brown)
16. Company
17. Animashaun (feat. Yonda)

Davido's "A Good Time" Includes Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna & More
