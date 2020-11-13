Davido Looks For "A Better Time" On Album Ft. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby

Atlanta-born, Nigeria-raised artist Davido has released his third studio album following his 2019 sophomore hit A Good Time. Today (November 12), Davido shared A Better Time, a project exclusively produced by himself and his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke. The international Afrobeats-Afropop-Dancehall artist has expressed his excitement over his latest effort—an album that features looks from Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Nas, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, MUGEEZ, Sho Madjozi, Ckay, Bella Shmurda, and Sauti Sol.

"One thing about Africans - rich or poor, happy or sad, is that no matter what the situation going on in your country, you always find a reason to smile and just be happy," said Davido. "We (African people) always like to celebrate and A BETTER TIME is that outlet to be free, be happy and hopeful for a better future.” Stream A Better Time and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. FEM

2. Jowo

3. Something Fishy

4. Holy Ground ft. Nicki Minaj

5. Heaven

6. Very Special

7. The Best ft. Mayorkun

8. Shopping Spree ft. Chris Brown & Young Thug

9. Sunlight

10. Tanana ft. Tiwa Savage

11. Mebe ft. MUGEEZ

12. La La ft. Ckay

13. So Crazy ft. Lil Baby

14. Birthday Cake ft. Nas & Hit-Boy

15. I Got a Fried ft. Mayorkun & Sho Madjozi

16. Fade ft. Bella Shmurda

17. On My Way ft. Sauti Sol