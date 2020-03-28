Cardi B may still have her theory that some celebrities are being paid to say that they've contracted COVID-19, but if you ask these famous figures, they'll insist that their experiences are very real. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba (and his wife), Harvey Weinstein, Slim Thug, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, Scarface, Jason Collins, Rand Paul, Andy Cohen, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, two mystery Los Angeles Lakers players, and many others have been revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nigerian-American singer-songwriter-producer took to Instagram to share with his 15+ million followers that his fiancé, Chioma Rowland, has recently been diagnosed, as well. In a lengthy social media statement, Davido also revealed that he and their baby tested negative. He said he postponed his tour due to the pandemic so he returned home to his family who had just come back from London.

"We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March," the singer wrote. "Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby."

He added that she still hasn't exhibited symptoms and no one needs to worry. "She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus!" Read his message in full below.