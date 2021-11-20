Davido Calls On Focalistic For "Champion Sound"

Nigeria's pride and joy return with new heat as we inch closer towards the end of the year. Davido came through this week with the release of his new single, "Champion Sound," in collaboration with Focalistic. The two deliver an energetic yet breezy afrobeats record on this one that will surely light up dancefloors across the world. The two offer braggadocious lyrics with infectious melodies that remind everyone just why Davido has been able to transcend without compromising his own sound.

Davido hasn't released much solo music this year, though he's provided assistance on several highlights this year. He linked up with Tion Wayne and Jae5 on "Who's True" before joining DarkoVibes on "Je M'appelle."

Check out Davido's latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Enemies dem calm dow

Ten years I've never gone down

When dey see me demma frown

But when them girls see me

Them ma go down

