DaVido & Summer Walker Connect On "A Good Time" Select "D&G"

This week, Nigerian star DaVido touched down with his A Good Time third studio album, recruiting a slew of collaborators to help deliver the full body of work. Among those features was a look from Summer Walker, who appeared on the project's "D&G" track, co-produced by London on Da Track and Kiddominant.

The song arrives as a smooth offering that finds DaVido's expressive vocals balanced by Walker's relatively muted tones. It makes for an appropriate addition among heavy-hitters that include Chris Brown, Popcaan, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Naira Marley among others.

Get into "D&G" below and be sure to visit A Good Time.

Quotable Lyrics

Pass me the bo, pass me the jo

Pass me the ting wey dey make me go

Pass me the codeine, make me slow

Pass me the kpo kpo di kpo