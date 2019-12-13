David Stern is a legendary figure in the world of basketball as he served as the commissioner of the NBA from 1984 to 2014. Stern is held in high esteem to this day although unfortunately, he is undergoing some severe health problems. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stern was in Manhattan on Thursday night where he was eating at the Brasserie 8 1/2 restaurant. While eating, Stern collapsed and was immediately rushed a hospital where he was given emergency surgery.

In a recent statement, the NBA explained that Stern suffered from a sudden brain hemorrhage. The news is quite sad and many have taken to social media to lend their thoughts and prayers to the 77-year-old former commish.

There is no word on Stern's condition right now although we will be sure to update you on any new developments. This is certainly some sad news and we are hoping that Stern is able to pull through in this difficult time. He has left his mark on the game of basketball with some changes that will forever stand the test of time. His protege Adam Silver has done an amazing job as commissioner in his five-year run and we're sure he is reeling from this news.