Last Sunday, the sports world was in a state of shock after it was revealed that Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz had been shot in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was rushed to the hospital and eventually had two successful surgeries in the Dominican Republic and Boston, respectively. It's been nine days since the attack and now, the Boston Red Sox are giving everyone an update on his condition.

"This morning, David's condition was upgraded to 'good' by his doctors and he continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital," the team wrote via David's wife Tiffany. "We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David's journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time."

So far, ten people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to TMZ. It was also revealed that the man who allegedly shot Ortiz was to be paid for $8,000 USD for killing him.

Prayers up to David Ortiz as he continues to make a recovery.