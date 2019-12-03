Back in June of this year, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot during a night out in the Dominican Republic. He was eventually rushed to the hospital and survived his injuries although there was a ton of suspicion behind the motive for the shooting. Eventually, a shooter was arrested who revealed that Ortiz was never the intended target and that it was all a hit gone wrong.

For a while, there were reports that a drug kingpin was the mastermind behind the whole thing and according to Complex, that man was arrested today while in Colombia. César Emilio Peralta was being accused by the FBI of trafficking cocaine and heroin through Colombia, Venezuela, DR, and even the United States.

Peralta could be facing a ton of jail time here especially if he's brought to the United States on trafficking charges. As for the shooting of Ortiz, Peralta is only the alleged mastermind so there won't be any charges against him in connection to that. The alleged kingpin goes by the nickname "César the Abuser," and is fairly notorious to the authorities.

Stay tuned for any updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.