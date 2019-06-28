The entire baseball world was in a state of shock a couple of weeks ago when it was reported that David Ortiz had been shot while in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was enjoying a night out at a club when all of a sudden a bike pulled up and someone shot him from the back. Ortiz had to undergo two separate surgeries which ended up being a success. Big Papi is now back in Boston where he has been recovering in the hospital. The baseball legend has since been taken out of the ICU and is expected to make a full recovery.

Since then, authorities in the Dominican Republic have been arresting those in connection with the shooting and now, it appears as though they've arrested the final piece to the puzzle. Víctor Hugo Gómez Vázquez is believed to be the mastermind behind the whole thing and it was revealed that his target was actually his own cousin.

Sixto David Fernández was the intended target and the shooter confused Ortiz for him as they were wearing similar clothes. Gómez is believed to be a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel which leads authorities to think the hit was drug-related.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.