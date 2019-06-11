Over the weekend, we reported that retired Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz had been shot while in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery where some of his organs were removed as a precaution. Last night, Ortiz was moved to Mass General Hospital in Boston where he went through a second round of surgery. Thanks to ESPN's Marly Rivera, we now know that Ortiz is in stable condition and underwent successful surgery.

The Boston Red Sox put out a statement today which was provided by Ortiz's wife Tiffany.

Per Tiffany Ortiz:

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery. He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days. On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital. Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy as David works towards recovery."

Stay tuned for further updates as Ortiz makes his recovery.