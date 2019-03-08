David Irving is clearly not happy with how the NFL has been treating him as of late. The Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle was suspended for the third time in his career for breaking the league's substance abuse policy. This time around though, his suspension is indefinite but Irving doesn't seem to care as he says he is going to retire altogether. Just a day ago, Irving blasted the league for its "bulls***" policy on weed and in his most recent Instagram live, he told fans that he is going to retire from the game.

"Basically, guys, I quit," Irving explained. "I don't want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm outta there. I'm not doing this s--- no more."

Irving said that a lot of his decision boils down to the fact that the league dopes players up on addictive prescription pills to null the pain of injuries, but still won't allow soft drugs like weed. He also told fans that he still loves the game of football but the league's stance on marijuana is making him not want to come back next season.

"It's funny, you know, some people: 'Oh, you're addicted to weed, you're addicted to this and that,'" Irving said. "I mean, s---, if I'm gonna be addicted to something, I'd rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical -- it's a medicine; I do not consider it a drug -- rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy s--- that they feed you.Like I said, it's not about smoking weed. How many NBA players you see getting in trouble about this? How many coaches you see getting in trouble about this? How many baseball players? How many UFC players getting in trouble?"

Irving is still technically a member of the Cowboys but will become a free agent as of March 13th.