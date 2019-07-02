A couple of weeks ago, David Harbour shared a first look at another project he was working on with Netflix, outside of the Stranger Things world, that's a mockumentary comedy project dubbed Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. "Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense," the synopsis read. "With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy.”

Now we've finally been given an official trailer for the 28-minute short film that looks quite funny and dramatic all at the same time. The movie was helmed by Arrested Development and Kroll Show alum John Levenstein which means some laughs may very well be hysterical.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein premieres on Netflix July 16th - peep the first official look and let us know what you think.

In other David news, he previously previewed just how emotional season three of Stranger Things will be. "Millie [Eleven] is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys," David detailed. "So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with."