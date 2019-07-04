Season three of Stranger Things has finally arrived after much anticipation and endless posts on the numerous happenings and collaborations surrounding the hit Netflix series. We just posted about the first reactions from those who have already tuned in and now we've got word on one of the actor's David Harbour and what he hopes for the future of the young actors he spends time with on and off set.



David, who stars as Chief Hopper, spoke with NPR about the beloved series and couldn't help but share what he hopes for the futire of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike). "I think that as young artists, they're getting so much success and ... I want Millie to be the next Meryl Streep and I want Finn to be the next Daniel Day-Lewis," he said.

He detailed how he desires them to be great actors but also understands that such a pedestal takes great work. "And it takes development," he added. "And it takes acting classes, even when you're paid a lot and well-respected for your acting. Even when it's good at a certain level, it still takes development of that tool."