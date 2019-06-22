David Harbour is yet another Stranger Things star who's stepping outside of the Hawkins universe to pursue other ventures with the streaming service. The 44-year-old actor has shared a first look at his upcoming mockumentary dubbed Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster. The Netflix original is directed by Daniel Gray Longino (Kroll Show) and written by John Levenstein (Arrested Development).

"Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense," the synopsis reads. "With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy – all in 28-minutes.”

"THE DESIRE TO PLAY GOD! MURDER! SCIENCE! JULLIARD! BEEF WELLINGTON! TERRIBLE CINEMATOGRAPHY! CREATING LIFE ITSELF! ACTING! ACTING! ACTING! CHILI!" David captioned official images on Instagram. The project hits Netflix July 16th.

A while back, David dropped off details for season three of Stranger Things, calling it an emotional one. "Millie [Eleven] is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys," David detailed. "So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with."