David Harbour discussed his massive 75-pound transformation from season 3 to season 4 of Stranger Things in a post on Instagram, Thursday, sharing pictures from the process. Harbour plays police officer Jim Hopper on the show.

“Many of you have asked about Hopper’s physical transformation from season 3 to season 4. My trainer @davidhigginslondon worked with me for 8months to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic,” Harbour captioned pictures from both seasons of Netflix's hit series. “All told it was a difficult and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof).”



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

He added: “I am struggling to fight back down towards a good weight for wherever hopper ends up in season 5,” while acknowledging that “all this up and down is not good for the body, and I’ll have to give it up soon.”

Despite it not being good for him, he says that it “is such a fun part of the job” and allows him “to live in a different version of your skin for a while.”

Harbour says that he's also “recently ballooned up again” for another film where he'll be playing Santa Claus.

The final episodes of Season 4 of Stranger Things were released on July 1. The show was renewed for a fifth and final season, earlier this year.

Check out Harbour's Instagram post below.





