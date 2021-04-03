Offset has had his fair share of run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2013 for a probation violation and two years later, he was taken into custody at a Migos concert. He spent eight months in jail for the later offense, and for allegedly inciting an altercation in jail, but according to David Banner, Offset wanted to make changes in his life. While chatting with The 85 South Comedy Show, Banner revealed that Offset once approached him and asked for guidance.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'll never forget this, he may not want me to say this," Banner began. "When Offset had—this is one of the greatest things that happened to me. Offset had just got out right when the Migos had blew up. He was walking through Midtown and he was like, 'Wassup OG?' And he pulled me over to the side. He was like, 'Man, I wanna do better, bro, but I don't know how.' And bro, for a young man that didn't need nobody, they were poppin' so—he might not even remember that. That meant the world to me."

"He trusted me enough to say, 'Bro, I need help.' You know in the streets, especially where the f*ck we from, that's the reason why motherf*ckers so mean. Motherf*ckers really be wanting to say, 'I need help.'" Watch the full episode of The 85 South Comedy Show below.